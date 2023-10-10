Hendrickson recorded four tackles (two solo), 2.5 sacks, one pass deflection and one forced fumble in the Bengals' 34-20 victory over the Cardinals in Week 5.

Hendrickson did all his damage on just 40 snaps (70 percent). He is now up to six on the year through five games, which leaves him just two short of his 2022 total in 15 games. His career high is 14, so he is certainly trending in the direction of flirting with surpassing that. The 29-year-old is seemingly in his prime right now and will look to stay hot in Week 6 when the Bengals host the Seahawks.