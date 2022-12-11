Hendrickson is expected to miss multiple weeks after he sustained a fractured wrist during Sunday's 23-10 win over the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hendrickson was never assigned an injury designation during Sunday's contest and was ultimately able to play through this injury during the fourth quarter, per Rapoport. Nevertheless, it appears the Bengals could be without their leading pass rusher for a significant amount of time. Hendrickson recorded 28 tackles, six sacks, three passes defended and two forced fumbles coming into Week 14, and his absence will likely leave Joseph Ossai and Cameron Sample to step up into bigger roles opposite starting defensive end Sam Hubbard.