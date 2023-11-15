Hendrickson (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Ravens.

Considered unlikely to play earlier this week, Hendrickson apparently has made quick progress in his recovery from a knee hyperextension. He made an early exit from Sunday's loss to Houston and was then listed as a non-participant Monday, before progressing to limited participation Tuesday and a full showing Wednesday. The Bengals will have their top pass rusher available for a crucial Thursday showdown, while bookend Sam Hubbard (ankle) has been ruled out again.