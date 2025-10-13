Hendrickson is considered day-to-day after sustaining a back injury in Sunday's 27-18 loss to the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hendrickson received positive results on his MRI and likely has a chance to play in Thursday night's divisional matchup against the Steelers. The veteran edge rusher has appeared in all six of Cincinnati's games this season, recording 15 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, and one forced fumble. His practice estimation Monday and Tuesday will likely provide a better indication on his availability for the Week 7 contest.