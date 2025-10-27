Head coach Zac Taylor relayed Monday that Hendrickson is considered "day-to-day" due to a hip injury that he aggravated during the Bengals' 39-38 loss to the Jets on Sunday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Hendrickson was seen limping to the locker room during halftime of Sunday's contest and was ruled out for the second, which ended his day with one solo tackle on 23 defensive snaps. His practice participation over the coming week will be closely monitored by medical staff as he works through his injury, and he is in jeopardy of being sidelined for the Bengals' Week 9 clash against the Bears this Sunday. Myles Murphy saw a significant increase in defensive snaps in Week 8, and he would be in line for a larger role in Week 9 if Hendrickson is on a snap count or ruled out.