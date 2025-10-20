Head coach Zac Taylor relayed Monday that Hendrickson (hip) is considered "day-to-day" heading into Sunday's Week 8 clash against the Jets, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

A hip injury prevented Hendrickson from playing in the Bengals' Week 7 win over the Steelers, though Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic relays that the 2017 third-rounder was pushing to play before being deemed inactive. Hendrickson's practice participation over the coming week will provide clarity on his chances of playing in Sunday's home contest. He has compiled 15 tackles (10 solo), including 4.0 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble across six regular-season games.