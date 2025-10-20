Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Considered day-to-day for Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Zac Taylor relayed Monday that Hendrickson (hip) is considered "day-to-day" heading into Sunday's Week 8 clash against the Jets, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
A hip injury prevented Hendrickson from playing in the Bengals' Week 7 win over the Steelers, though Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic relays that the 2017 third-rounder was pushing to play before being deemed inactive. Hendrickson's practice participation over the coming week will provide clarity on his chances of playing in Sunday's home contest. He has compiled 15 tackles (10 solo), including 4.0 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble across six regular-season games.
More News
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Optimistic for Week 8 status•
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Officially inactive for TNF•
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Looks like long shot for Week 7•
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Estimated as DNP•