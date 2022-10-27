Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Hendrickson is day-to-day with a neck injury, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Hendrickson did not practice Thursday after sustaining a bad stinger in Sunday's win over the Falcons. The 27-year-old totaled 14 sacks over 16 games in his first season with Cincinnati last year, and he's recorded a team-high 3.5 sacks through the first seven weeks of 2022. If Hendrickson is not able to increase his activity in practice Friday or Saturday, then expect Joseph Ossai to see increased usage opposite Sam Hubbard during Monday's game against the Browns.
More News
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Not praciting•
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Dealing with stinger•
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Will not return•
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Leaves with injury•
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Exploits Jets offensive line Week 3•
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Expected to miss OTAs•