Hendrickson (hip/pelvis), who is inactive for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, could require surgery after the season to address a core-muscle injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hendrickson will miss his third game of the season due to the injury, which he may have aggravated while playing at less than 100 percent in the Bengals' Week 8 loss to the Jets. Though the Bengals have considered placing Hendrickson on injured reserve to give him extra time to heal, the team's current plan is to have the star pass rusher remain on the roster and rehab the injury with the aim of getting back to the field as soon as possible. While Hendrickson is aiming to delay any potential surgery until the offseason, his plans could change if the 3-6 Bengals fade from the playoff picture in the weeks to come.