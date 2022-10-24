Hendrickson (neck) suffered a bad stinger during Sunday's win over Atlanta, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Hendrickson has dealt with stingers in the past, and coach Zac Taylor hopes that the defensive end will be able to return soon. If the 27-year-old is forced to miss additional time, Joseph Ossai should handle increased work for the Bengals.
