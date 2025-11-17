Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Monday that the Hendrickson (hip) is doubtful to play Sunday against the Patriots, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Hendrickson has not played since Week 8 and appears to be toward sitting out versus New England on Sunday, which would mark his fourth consecutive missed game. The standout pass rusher could reportedly require surgery this offseason to address a core-muscle injury but intends to delay the procedure in order to retake the field and contribute for Cincinnati this season. That said, the Bengals currently sit at a 3-7 record, and Henderson's plans could change if the team is ultimately eliminated from playoff contention.