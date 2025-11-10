Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Hendrickson (hip) is doubtful to play Sunday against the Steelers, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Hendrickson wasn't present at practice Monday with the Bengals coming out of their bye week. Hendrickson missed the Bengals' Week 9 game against the Bears prior to the open date and looks poised to miss a second straight contest due to the injury. Through seven games this season, Hendrickson has recorded 16 tackles (11 solo), including 4.0 sacks, one pass breakup and one forced fumble. Following back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons in 2023 and 2024, it's been a down year for the soon-to-be 31-year-old edge rusher.