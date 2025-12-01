Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Hendrickson (hip) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bills, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Hendrickson hasn't played since Week 8 and remains week-to-week. The 4-8 Bengals are extreme long shots to make the postseason, so Hendrickson could err on the side of caution and head into the offseason as healthy as possible ahead of a trip to free agency. It's been an injury-riddled 2025 campaign for the soon-to-be 31-year-old, as he's posted 16 tackles (11 solo), including 4.0 sacks, eight QB hits and one pass breakup across seven appearances.