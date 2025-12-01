Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Doubtful to face Buffalo
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Hendrickson (hip) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bills, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Hendrickson hasn't played since Week 8 and remains week-to-week. The 4-8 Bengals are extreme long shots to make the postseason, so Hendrickson could err on the side of caution and head into the offseason as healthy as possible ahead of a trip to free agency. It's been an injury-riddled 2025 campaign for the soon-to-be 31-year-old, as he's posted 16 tackles (11 solo), including 4.0 sacks, eight QB hits and one pass breakup across seven appearances.
