Hendrickson (hip) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Hendrickson is dealing with a hip issue, not a back injury as previously reported. He's been labeled as day-to-day, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. With the quick turnaround from Sunday, it might be a challenge for Hendrickson to be ready to play Thursday night against the Steelers.