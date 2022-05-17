Hendrickson is expected to miss OTAs while training on his own and spending time with his family, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Hendrickson registered 14 sacks and three forced fumbles while leading a revamped Bengals' defense to the Super Bowl during his first season with Cincinnati. After a long season, the Pro Bowler has opted to spend extra time with his family during the offseason, but is still planning on reporting to mandatory work later in the summer, per Fowler.