Hendrickson (neck/personal) is expected to play Sunday night against the Chargers, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

While Hendrickson will not travel with the team to Los Angeles, he's expected to fly out on his own and meet the team, as he's dealing with a personal matter. Hendrickson leads the league with 11.0 sacks. His presence will be a boost for Cincinnati as it tries to get on track and enter the playoff mix.