Hendrickson recorded four tackles (two solo), two and a half sacks and two forced fumbles in Sunday's 27-12 win over the Jets.

Hendrickson was a familiar face for Jets' QB Joe Flacco on Sunday, who endured two and a half sacks and four QB hits from the former Pro-Bowl pass rusher. Through the team's first three games, Hendrickson has amassed nine tackles in that span, and he'll look to build off his strong Week 3 performance when the Bengals host the Dolphins on Thursday night.