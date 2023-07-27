Hendrickson agreed to a one-year extension with the Bengals on Thursday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Hendrickson joined the Bengals in 2021 on a four-year, $60 million contract after spending his first four seasons with the Saints. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of past last two seasons and has led the Bengals in sacks (22) and forced fumbles (six) over that span. The 2017 third-round pick will continue to be an integral piece for the Bengals' defense that finished fifth in points allowed per game (20.1) last season.