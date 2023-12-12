Hendrickson had two sacks in Sunday's 34-14 win over the Colts.

Both of Hendrickson's tackles came from solo sacks, and the seventh-year defensive end has now registered at least half a sack in five straight games and in all but two games this season. He's up to 13.5 sacks on the year and is half a sack away from tying his career-high 14 he had in the 2021 season.