The Bengals informed Henderson on Thursday that he may seek a trade, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hendrickson, who is currently entering the final year of his deal with Cincinnati, led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024 and will doubtless command a sizeable trade market from teams in need of a premier edge rusher. While the Bengals have faced pressure, including from quarterback Joe Burrow, to work out long-term deals with all of Hendrickson, Tee Higgins (who received the franchise tag) and Ja'Marr Chase (who is set to play out 2025 on his fifth-year option), the team is at least open to moving on from the 30-year-old All-Pro. Hendrickson has 35 sacks over the past two seasons and is doubtless vying for a new contract extension with a total value matching the other top playmakers at his position.