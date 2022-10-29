Hendrickson (neck) was a full participant at practice Saturday and carries no game status designation ahead of Monday's game at Cleveland, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hendrickson missed back-to-back practices Thursday and Friday, but it appears he'll be ready to play Week 8. The 2021 Pro Bowler has just 3.5 sacks through seven games in 2022, a far cry from his monster production in that category a season ago.