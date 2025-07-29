Hendrickson (contract dispute) intends to report to Bengals training camp Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Last Tuesday, Hendrickson officially began a holdout as Cincinnati kicked off training camp, getting placed on the reserve/did not report list one day later. Assuming he shows up this Wednesday, his holdout is expected to turn into a hold-in as he seeks a contract extension, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The intent appears to be to kickstart talks between his representatives and the Bengals as he seeks to join fellow AFC North pass rushers Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt, who both received lucrative deal deals this offseason.