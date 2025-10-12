Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Leaves game with back injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hendrickson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers due to a back injury.
Hendrickson appeared to sustain the injury during the second quarter and was taken to the locker room by trainers shortly before halftime. With Shemar Stewart (ankle) inactive, Cameron Sample and Myles Murphy are poised to see more snaps at defensive end for as long as Hendrickson is out of the game.
