Hendrickson has left Sunday's contest against the Falcons with a neck injury, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Hendrickson's current absence will certainly be a blow to the Bengals' pass rush. While he is out, Joseph Ossai will likely see an increase in snaps.
