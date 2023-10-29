Hendrickson came out of Sunday's game against the Niners with a left ankle injury. His return is questionable, according to Tracy Wolfson of CBS.
Hendrickson accidentally got stepped on by a Niners blocker engaged with another Bengals pass rusher. He's the key to the Bengals pass rush, so his status is incredibly important to their defense.
