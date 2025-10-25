Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Likely playing in Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hendrickson (hip) is expected to play in Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Although the 30-year-old logged a DNP during Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest due to a hip injury, he's now expected to suit up. Hendrickson remains an integral part of Cincinnati's defense, recording 15 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, and one forced fumble over six appearances this season. If active as anticipated in Week 8, he'll start opposite Joseph Ossai to form the Bengals' top edge-rush duo.
