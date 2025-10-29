default-cbs-image
Hendrickson (hip) won't practice Wednesday, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The veteran edge rusher aggravated his previous hip injury in the Bengals' Week 8 loss to the Jets, so it's no surprise that he's missing Wednesday's practice. Hendrickson was labeled "day-to-day" by head coach Zac Taylor earlier in the week, suggesting he has a chance to play in the Week 9 matchup against the Bears. His practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can suit up Sunday.

