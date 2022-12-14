Hendrickson (wrist) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Hendrickson fractured his wrist during Sunday's win over the Browns, but he managed continue playing through the injury. Not only will he not being going on IR, Head coach Zac Taylor is unwilling to rule him out for Week 15 against the Buccaneers. His inability to practice Wednesday doesn't really come as surprise, and it's certainly possible he could just remain sidelined throughout the week and still play against Tampa Bay.