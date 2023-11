Hendrickson (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hendrickson briefly left Sunday's 31-17 win over the 49ers after getting stepped on, but he was able to return to the game shortly after. He did not participate in practice Wednesday, so the fact that he's improved enough to get in a limited session bodes well for his chances to suit up in Week 9 against the Bills.