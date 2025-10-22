Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Logs limited practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hendrickson (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Hendrickson is considered day-to-day due to a lingering hip injury, but he would give himself a better chance to play against the Jets on Sunday if he were to practice in full Thursday or Friday. The veteran pass rusher has recorded 4.0 sacks through six regular-season games, which is well behind the 17.5 sacks he logged in both 2023 and 2024.
