Hendrickson (hip) remains listed as questionable and is pushing to play in Thursday's game against the Steelers, but he appears to be a "long shot" to suit up, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The star pass rusher exited Sunday's 27-18 loss to the Packers due to a back issue before the Bengals labeled his injury as a hip concern on their official Week 7 report. Despite taking a questionable tag into Thursday, Hendrickson wasn't able to take any on-field reps during the Bengals' walk-through sessions leading up to the game, and the quick turnaround for the Week 7 contest looks as though it'll work against him in getting cleared to play. The Bengals are likely to put Hendrickson through a pregame workout before announcing an official decision on his status when they release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.