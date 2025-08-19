Hendrickson and the Bengals agree on the years and dollar amount for a new contract but not on the guaranteed money, per Laura Rutledge of ESPN.

On Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Cincinnati was listening to trade offers for Hendrickson since contract talks had stalled. Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024 and recorded the same amount the year before. If he stays with the Bengals, he will be depended on to lead a defense that struggled last season.