Hendrickson (back/hip) is not expected to suit up for Thursday's divisional matchup against the Steelers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Hendrickson suffered a hip injury during Cincinnati's loss to the Packers in Week 6 and despite pushing to play on a short week of practice, the star pass rusher is expected to sit out versus Pittsburgh. The Bengals will make Henderson's status official no later than 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. In his stead, Cincinnati will rely on Myles Murphy, Cameron Sample and rookie first-rounder Shemar Stewart to get pressure on Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.