Hendrickson (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Hendrickson logged a DNP for Friday's practice but the 28-year-old was expected to suit up. His ability to take the field against Arizona should be a boost for Cincinnati's pass rush.
More News
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Ready to play Sunday•
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Questionable after missing practice•
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Records sack in defeat•
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Practicing again•
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Banged up•
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Extended through 2025•