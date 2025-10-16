default-cbs-image
Hendrickson (hip) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Steelers.

As expected, Hendrickson will be on the sidelines in street clothes for Thursday's AFC North tilt, and his next opportunity to play is Week 8 against the Jets on Sunday, Oct. 26. Myles Murphy, Cameron Sample and Shemar Stewart are all candidates to see an increase in snaps on defense in Hendrickson's absence.

