The Bengals placed Hendrickson (hip/pelvis) on injured reserve Thursday.

Hendrickson's placement on IR officially rules him out for the remainder of the regular season. The standout defensive end is slated to undergo core-muscle surgery that will carry a six-week recovery timetable due to the lingering injury that's prevented him from suiting up since Week 8. Across even regular-season appearances in 2025, Hendrickson tallied 16 tackles (including 4.0 sacks), one forced fumble and one pass defensed. He's set to become a free agent this offseason.