The Bengals are listening to trade offers for Hendrickson after recent contract talks between the two sides reached an impasse, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Hendrickson has been searching for a contract extension throughout the entire offseason after logging 17.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons. He reported for training camp in late July after initially holding out but did not participate in practices as contract negotiations with the Bengals continued. Those talks seem to have stalled again, and it's gotten to the point that the Bengals are now open to moving on from the 2017 third-round pick, and NFL reporter Jordan Schultz relays that the Panthers, Browns and Colts are among teams that have expressed interest in trading for Hendrickson.