Hendrickson's lone tackle resulted in a sack in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Hendrickson was responsible for one of two sacks on Patrick Mahomes in Sunday's loss. Hendrickson has recorded at least one sack in seven straight games and is up to a career-high 17 sacks on the year, which is tied with T.J. Watt for the most in the NFL. Hendrickson will have a chance to claim the sack title in Week 18 against the Browns.