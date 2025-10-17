Hendrickson (hip) is optimistic that he'll be ready to return against the Jets in Week 8, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Hendrickson was pushing to play in Thursday's 33-31 win over the Steelers before ultimately being deemed inactive. With more than a week to recover, Hendrickson could make his return in Week 8, though his practice participation level will offer insight as to how well-founded the standout pass rusher's optimism is.