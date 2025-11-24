Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Monday that Hendrickson (hip) won't play in Thursday night's matchup against the Ravens, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

The veteran defensive lineman is now in line to miss his fourth game in a row after aggravating a hip injury in the Week 8 loss to the Jets. Hendrickson is one of the Bengals' most impactful defenders, recording 16 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, and one forced fumble over just seven games this season. While he remains sidelined, expect Myles Murphy to start at defensive end.