Hendrickson (hip) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Jets.

Hendrickson limped to the locker room during halftime of Sunday's contest against the Jets after he appeared to reaggravate a hip injury that kept him out in Week 7. Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News added during halftime that the 30-year-old was struggling to walk on his own power. With the nine-year pro out, Myles Murphy is set to take his place. Hendrickson has totaled 15 tackles (10 solo), including 4.0 sacks, so far this season.