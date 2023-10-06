Hendrickson (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Arizona.
Hendrickson presumably sustained a back injury some time during the last couple days, as he was a full participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday before missing Friday's session. Cameron Sample would likely benefit from additional work if Hendrickson is sidelined.
