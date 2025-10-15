Hendrickson (hip) did not practice Wednesday but is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Steelers, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Hendrickson was listed as a DNP for all three practice sessions this week due to a hip injury he sustained during the Bengals' 27-18 loss to the Packers on Sunday. Even with the lack of practice, the veteran pass rusher has a shot at playing in Thursday's AFC North tilt. Myles Murphy, Cameron Sample and rookie first-rounder Shemar Stewart would be in line to see an increase in defensive snaps if Hendrickson is limited or unable to play Thursday.