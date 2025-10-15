default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hendrickson (hip) did not practice Wednesday but is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Steelers, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Hendrickson was listed as a DNP for all three practice sessions this week due to a hip injury he sustained during the Bengals' 27-18 loss to the Packers on Sunday. Even with the lack of practice, the veteran pass rusher has a shot at playing in Thursday's AFC North tilt. Myles Murphy, Cameron Sample and rookie first-rounder Shemar Stewart would be in line to see an increase in defensive snaps if Hendrickson is limited or unable to play Thursday.

More News