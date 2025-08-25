Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Reaches deal with Bengals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hendrickson and the Bengals have reached an agreement that will land him a $14 million raise this year, which boosts his 2025 salary to $30 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Hendrickson still is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 season. The 30-year-old defensive end is coming off back-to-back 17.5-sack campaigns, so having the talented 2017 third-rounder on board out of the gate this year provides the Bengals' pass rush with a major boost.
More News
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Might be close to a deal•
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: On trading block•
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Reports to camp, not practicing•
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: In line to report to camp Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Still absent from camp•
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Holding out from camp•