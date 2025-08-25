Hendrickson and the Bengals have reached an agreement that will land him a $14 million raise this year, which boosts his 2025 salary to $30 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hendrickson still is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 season. The 30-year-old defensive end is coming off back-to-back 17.5-sack campaigns, so having the talented 2017 third-rounder on board out of the gate this year provides the Bengals' pass rush with a major boost.