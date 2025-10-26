Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Ready to face NYJ
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hendrickson (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
The 30-year-old received the questionable tag after sitting out Friday's practice due to the hip issue that sidelined him for Week 7, but he's been cleared to take the field versus New York. Hendrickson has recorded 15 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, through six games this season.
