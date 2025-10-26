default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hendrickson (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The 30-year-old received the questionable tag after sitting out Friday's practice due to the hip issue that sidelined him for Week 7, but he's been cleared to take the field versus New York. Hendrickson has recorded 15 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, through six games this season.

More News