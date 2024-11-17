Hendrickson (neck/personal) is active for Sunday night's matchup with the Chargers.
Hendrickson was questionable for the contest due to a neck injury as well as a personal matter that he was dealing with this week. The defensive end leads the NFL with 11.0 sacks this season and he'll look to add to his total against Los Angeles.
