Hendrickson (back) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 28-year-old has been dealing with a back issue that held him out of Friday's practice, and he was listed as questionable going into Sunday. Hendrickson has been productive through four games this season, recording 13 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and one pass deflection.
