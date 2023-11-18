Hendrickson posted two tackles (both solo), including one sack, in a loss to the Ravens on Thursday Night Football.
Hendrickson began the week with an unpromising outlook after he hyperextended his knee last Sunday against Houston, but he recovered quickly and was able to suit up versus Baltimore. The veteran didn't appear hobbled, as he played on 68 percent of the Bengals' defensive snaps and recorded a sack of Lamar Jackson in the first quarter. Hendrickson is up to 9.5 sacks on the season, tied for fourth-most in the NFL.
