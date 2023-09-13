Hendrickson finished with a sack and three tackles in the Bengals' 24-3 loss to the Browns on Sunday.
The defensive end played 44 snaps with rotational end Joseph Ossai out with an ankle injury. Hendrickson was part of a defensive line that allowed 206 rushing yards to Cleveland's backs. Cincinnati will try to get it going in Week 2 against a Baltimore offense that recorded 110 rushing yards in a Week 1 win over Houston.
