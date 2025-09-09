Hendrickson posted three tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 17-16 win over Cleveland.

Hendrickson didn't disappoint in the season opener a few weeks after getting a revised contract from the Bengals. He totaled three QB hits in the narrow victory, including a third-quarter sack of Joe Flacco. Hendrickson is off to a great start after finishing with 17.5 regular-season sacks in each of the past two campaigns.