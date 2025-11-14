Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Remains sidelined in Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hendrickson (hip/pelvis) won't play Sunday against the Steelers, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Hendrickson hasn't suited up since aggravating his hip injury in Cincinnati's Week 8 loss to the Jets. His next chance to play will come Nov. 23 against the Patriots. Myles Murphy will likely maintain an expanded role in Hendrickson's absence Sunday. Per Baby, Hendrickson is considered week-to-week.
More News
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Doubtful for Week 11•
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Sitting out Week 9•
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Doubtful for Week 9•
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Another DNP on Thursday•
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Logs DNP on Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Considered day-to-day•