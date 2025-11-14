Hendrickson (hip/pelvis) won't play Sunday against the Steelers, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Hendrickson hasn't suited up since aggravating his hip injury in Cincinnati's Week 8 loss to the Jets. His next chance to play will come Nov. 23 against the Patriots. Myles Murphy will likely maintain an expanded role in Hendrickson's absence Sunday. Per Baby, Hendrickson is considered week-to-week.